Palit showed NVIDIA RTX 4090 with 7″ screen — it is unknown whether the concept will go into production

Palit has introduced an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a 7″ screen and Lynk+ AIO modular cooling system. This seems to be the first graphics card with its own screen, at least this big. The 7-inch diagonal is like a small tablet or a large smartphone.

YouTuber Der8auer got access to a conceptual sample of a video card with a modular cooling system based on the Link+ design. The system is removable, upgradeable, and should be suitable for next-generation graphics cards. The design is the result of a partnership between Palit and Link+.

It is unclear whether this model of video card will ever be released. Like many others, the design may remain a concept, or it may be released later with a new generation of graphics cards. However, we should take into account the upcoming Computex 2024, where sometimes the most incredible hardware models are demonstrated or announced.

Der8auer found out that the modular liquid cooler works well, despite the fact that the video card does not seem to be designed for such a cooling system. Increasing the fan speed allowed the card to operate at temperatures no higher than 60 °C. There are no official specifications of the video card or explanations of the display capabilities.

Source: VideoCardz