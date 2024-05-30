Panasonic advertised Lumix S9 camera with Nikon Ambassador photo — now apologizes

Last week, Panasonic announced a lightweight and compact camera, the Lumix S9. However, it turned out that it used photos taken by Nikon in its advertising. This caused a negative reaction to the company’s actions, and now it apologizes for its mistake.

At least two of the photos were taken with a Nikon Ambassador camera. The images, which were subsequently removed, were noticed on Panasonic’s official website — the company was accused of deception. Panasonic has officially and publicly admitted that it used stock or authorized images without thinking about whether their use was appropriate.

Panasonic also stated that it took seriously the comments of users who discovered the problem and changed the page to make the «content easier to understand». The company expressed its deepest apologies for any inconvenience caused to users, fans and enthusiasts of the camera as a result of the incident.

The Panasonic Lumix S9 — is a compact full-frame mirrorless camera priced at approximately $1500. It has been touted as the lightest model in its category, weighing only 403 g. The Lumix S9 has a 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor that supports dual native ISO, 6K OpenGate and 4K 60p.

The Lumix S9 features 5-axis body stabilization and phase detection. These help to significantly reduce blurring due to shake when shooting handheld and allow you to shoot steadily in a variety of scenarios. The camera body features a new dedicated LUT button for quick access to a real-time LUT filter function, one of several to choose from.

Source: Gizmochina