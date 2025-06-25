Patch 1.5 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — loot from mutants, mod support, NPCs will not appear in the air

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl received a major 1.5 — patch among the most important Zone Kit, quests and combat system fixes.

В the promised massive upgrade A lot of changes: new weapons, mutant loot, updated A-Life, more realistic Zone, as well as tons of bugfixes and interface changes. Patch 1.5 is already available, and with it comes the Guns & Looting Showcase trailer. Below we will list the main changes made by GSC Game World, and the rest of the hundreds of fixes can be viewed in Steam.

So, patch 1.5 brought S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2:

A-life changes

The life of NPCs is modeled constantly — even out of the player’s field of view.

NPCs are no longer deleted when the player leaves — they act independently in the world.

Now it is possible to repeatedly meet the same stalkers or other NPCs.

The characters do not appear as if they have fallen from the sky.

A-Life Director respawns characters a little further away from the player, instead of at the edge of the rendering area.

Increased visualization range — NPCs appear with animations and weapons.

A new anomaly has been added: Water Electric Tornado.

A new weapon has been added: The three-liner.

A new Kora pistol has been added.

Added loot mechanics from mutant parts.

Interface and QoL changes

The armor upgrade tab now shows how many slots are available for artifacts.

The size of the player’s stash has been increased for easier viewing.

Fixed a bug that caused the «Take All» button to stop working after moving an item to the loot window.

In the technician’s menu, you can now activate the «Fix All» function to repair all equipment at once.

Added the option to update reloads for all weapon types at once.

Ukrainian lip-sync has been redesigned.

AI, combat system and mutants

The controller no longer deals damage through walls or objects if he cannot see the player.

The pseudo-giant no longer gets stuck near the player.

Fixed a bug when Tushkans continued to make sounds after death.

Reduced excessive accuracy of NPCs at long distances by correcting ballistics.

Improved the behavior of mutants when attacking a stationary player.

The Chimera’s jump attack now deals damage only after actual contact with the player.

Fixed an issue where Snork could not jump from some isolated areas.

Fixed an exploit that allowed you to kill Bührer under a shield at close range.

NPCs now choose more correct cover during shootouts with each other.

Fixed a bug where NPCs could «walk in place of».

Balance and artifacts

NPCs no longer have too powerful loot.

Ammunition has been redesigned: 7.62×39 changed to 7.62×54; sniper now requires supersonic/armor-piercing ammunition: PKP machine guns, Mark I EMR rifle and three-shot now support light steel-core ammunition by default.

Thunder C-15 and CA «Avalanche» — are enhanced.

Artifacts: «Horn» — less chemical and radiation protection; «Rosin», «Hollow» — now increases stamina; added a new effect «Durability», which increases the strength of equipment.

The caches on Janow and Rostock have been updated.

Artifact prices — fixed.

The unique Cavalryman — carbine has been redesigned.

Fixes, optimization, and crashes

Dozens of crashes have been fixed: when loading, saving, using items, on Xbox, in Pripyat, at factories, etc.

Fixed inventory disappearance, interface freezes, dialog errors, and bugs with enemies and loot.

FPS has been improved in areas with a large number of NPCs and dialogs.

Optimized: object skeletons, NPC routes, door opening, interaction with anomalies.

Fixed crash when drinking vodka.

Plot, side effects and open world

Dozens of story and side missions have been fixed, including when The scar was leaving the arena and started to fight the monoliths if they were not killed during the missions «Last minute preparations» .

and started if they were not killed during the . Removed blocking of elevators, doors, and stuck NPCs.

Fixes: Multiple rewards, dialogs, impossible missions, frozen markers, unloaded quest NPCs.

The gap between the open world and the story — is reduced.

Support for modifications and technical improvements

Full support for mods through Zone Kit (Steam Workshop / Mod.io).

Added smoking animation for NPCs, titles acceleration, improved gunshot sounds, and an option to auto-tune graphics.

There is support for 21:9 and 32:9, a HUD for switching ammunition, lowering the sound volume of first aid kits, and even better inventory sorting and scrolling.

After the 1.5 update, some mods may break. If the game glitches or crashes after the patch, disable mods. If it doesn’t help, go to support.stalker2.com.

Source: Steam