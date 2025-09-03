Patch 1.6 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will add a quest with an old character from the trilogy, — insiders

Patch 1.6 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl brings a bunch of interesting changes — insiders point out three new features.

Players may be most interested in a new storyline quest that will feature a familiar character from the previous installments. That is, it will be not only a fresh task but also a bit of fan service with nostalgia. Insiders did not say in more detail who we should expect, and the studio did not officially confirm.

Another long-awaited thing is night vision devices, which were confirmed by GSC. They will appear in the game for the first time and will have a serious impact on the gameplay: it will be easier to survive in the dark, and the battles will be more dynamic. In addition, there will be new weapon modifications. Examples include the Kora 1911 Extended Mag, an extended magazine for the pistol. This will expand the options for customizing equipment.

It should be noted that the words of insiders should not be taken at face value. But in the roadmap for the second half of 2025 The developers talked about both the vision devices and the new missions. So at least two of the items on the list are true, but we have to wait to see if they will appear in patch 1.6.

If you look back at the first roadmap, the developers have already fulfilled most of their promises: new weapons, modified mutant loot, and fixes to a bunch of bugs. There is also an opportunity to update standard S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 to Deluxe and Ultimate versions on all platforms. Later, Ultimate will provide access to DLC at no additional cost the add-on is already being developed, and one of them may be related to the Arc.

Source: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 News