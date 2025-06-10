Payment of TP fines in «Reserve+» will be available in June — with a 50% discount

By the end of June, the «Reserve+» app will have a new feature — you will now be able to pay fines for violating the rules of military registration directly from your smartphone. About this feature began to talk a few months ago, and now it will finally be implemented thanks to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of Law No. 4316-IX. Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko spoke about this innovation.

«This will be one of the digital achievements of the year. There will be no need to go to the shopping center, take out a bill, contact the bank and return with a receipt. A person will be able to do this in a few clicks. This will greatly reduce the workload of the SEC operators. We plan to launch at the end of June,» Kateryna Chernogorenko explained.

How will the payment of fines to the CCP in «Reserve+»

In the app, you can already see notifications about violations of the rules of military registration. It looks like a red ribbon with the inscription «looks like you have problems with military registration».

Soon, a new section will appear there, where it will be clearly written what exactly the violation is. For example, «did not appear after notification» or «did not pass the military medical commission».

If there is a violation, the button «pay fine» will appear. After clicking on the button, a window will open where you will be notified of the opportunity to immediately pay the fine online, with a 50% discount — if you pay voluntarily.

Before paying, the user checks his or her data and signs a ready-made application, which is automatically sent to the TCC and the Law Enforcement Service.

After the documents are processed, an official decision is issued, and then you can pay through the payment system directly in the application. The payment receipt will be stored in the «Oberig» register.

At first, this online fine payment feature will only apply to those who have not updated their data in time. Subsequently, other types of violations will be added to the «Reserve+» application, which can be paid online.

Earlier, Kateryna Chernogorenko said thatnow every third person in Ukraine who is deferred from mobilization is issued through the application «Reserve+»and for the year of the application’s existenceit already has more than 4 million users and more than 360 thousand active deferrals. Future plans include the instant display of messages from the CCP in «Reserve+» andnew types of deferrals.

.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper