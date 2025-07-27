Peacemaker travels through parallel worlds in new trailer, and James Gunn talks about the DCU world

In the trailer, the series Peacemaker is somewhat reminiscent of the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine» and the Spider-Man films with their travels to parallel worlds. I like John Cena’s character.

Like notes IGN, in fact, in the trailer, Chris «Peacemaker » Smith goes from his own DCEU dimension (DC Extended Universe) to the main DCU dimension. James Gunn transfers most of the events of the first season «Peacekeeper» to the canon with the second season, which takes place a month after the events «Superman».

Peacemaker opens a new universe with the help of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC) while Rick Flagg Sr. played by Frank Grillo wants to avenge the death of his son. The Peacemaker goes to another dimension, which he immediately finds more attractive. However, there he meets his second self and engages in battle with him.

«In the second season, the Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is as he wishes it to be. But this discovery also forces him to confront his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands», — the official description says.

During Comic-Con 2025, James Gunn confirmed that some «Superman» characters will return in the second season of Peacemaker . Michael Rooker (who starred in Gunn’s «Guardians of the Galaxy» films for Marvel) plays a character named Red St. Wild, who Gunn says is similar to Lex Luthor. At the festival, Gunn has a lot of said about the films and the series.

John Cena made a cameo appearance as the Peacemaker in the recently released movie Anna «Superman». He can be seen on a talk show where he gives many reasons why he never trusted Superman. Gunn says: «I think the Peacemaker probably admires Superman a little bit more than he used to». The director notes that there is a bit of a blur here, as in the trailer, Chris tries to join the Justice Gang.

«So he’s not going to say any more bad things about Superman, knowing that they’re his friends. … I think the theme of the second season of Peacemaker, if anything, is redemption. This is a character who knows he did wrong in the past. He has changed dramatically since the first season. The only thing I didn’t want was for the Peacemaker to behave exactly the same way as he did at the beginning of the first season. We saw dramatic things happen to him in the way he interacted with other people, and he changed because of that. His friendship with Leota Adebayo completely changed him. And now he’s a new Peacemaker, trying to be the best person he can be. Often failing, but really trying to do his best, but his past won’t let him go, whether it’s his relationship with his father, who’s no longer here, or his relationship with his father, Rick Flagg Jr. So it’s really about this struggle to find redemption, but also to find love,» the director said.

The second season will feature actress Saul Rodriguez as Sasha Bordeaux, a character who is mostly associated with Batman in the comics. Rodriguez says that in her opinion, «Sasha’s essence is still present in the comics, but she brings a new vibe» and that when it comes to the upcoming DCU version of Batman, «she has nothing to do with it». James Gunn seemed to be joking when he replied «Not yet!» to the statement that there is no connection between Sasha and Batman. Interestingly, according to Rodriguez and Gunn, they don’t know who will play Batman yet.