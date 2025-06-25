Pedro Pascal went to do «Avengers homework» at Robert Downey Jr.’s house

Marvel introduced «homework days» for the cast of «Avengers: Doomsday», which took place directly at the home of former Iron Man and now Dr. Doom villain Robert Downey Jr.

About this in the interview Vanity Fair said Pedro Pascal, who joined the MCU as Mr. Fantastic / Reed Richards — originally in the movie «Fantastic Four» and later in new «Avengers». However, the actor did not disclose who exactly attended the «homework» class and what Downey taught there, answering all questions with just one phrase: «Very good question».

The only thing that Pascal identified his colleague as a very hospitable host.

«He is so generous and hospitable that you feel fear, hunger, and sometimes mixed feelings», — the actor says.

The star of Pedro Pascal, previously known for his short-lived role in «Game of Thrones» and the main role in the crime drama «Narcos», has shone even brighter in recent years — with the release of of The Last of Us adaptation and the series «Mandalorian». Now, studios seem to be lining up to cast the actor in leading roles: last year he appeared in «Gladiators 2»and this year will become one of the main characters of Marvel, along with appearing in «Eddington» and «Materialists»

At the same time, not everyone liked Pascal’s choice for the role of Reed Richards, and the actor knows it, and working closely with Downey is one of the ways he can prove the opposite to the audience.

«He’s too old. He’s not the right guy. He needs to shave his head», — the actor recalls the comments of fans.

In fact, Downey himself is fully immersed in his new role. Earlier, «Avengers» director Joe Russo said that the actor wrote the character’s backstory and came up with ideas for costumes.

Marvel has planned two new Avengers films at once and, in addition to «Doomsday», will release a direct sequel called «Secret Wars» — bothdirected by the Russo brothers(«Avengers: Infinity War» and «Avengers: Endgame») based on scripts by MCU veteran Stephen McFeely. Firstwill debut on December 18, 2026and the second — on December 17, 2027. Meanwhile, «Fantastic Four» will be released in theaters on July 25.

«Judgment Day» attracted a giant and star-studded cast — of the 30+ characters he presented at the 5-hour presentation. In addition to Downey and Pascal, the rest of the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Captain America Anthony Mackie, and some of the X-Men are expected to appear.

Earlier, the first footage from the filming appeared online, which hinted at the plot:revealed such places of action as Latveria(the snowy homeland of Duma) and Madripur, which testifies to thethe return of the antagonist of the series «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier».