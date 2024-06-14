Pentagon extends Starlink deal with SpaceX for Ukraine — another 6 months for $14 million

The main contract is now valid until November 30 and is worth a total of $40 million.

The Pentagon extends the contract with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink Internet services in Ukraine for another six months for $14 million

«The contract provides access to the Starlink system, hardware and customer support on agreed terms», — said Space Systems Command spokeswoman Bonnie Poindexter (via Bloomberg).

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been using Starlink for critical communications on the frontline, as well as to meet the needs of the civilian population. As of the end of 2022, officials reported that Ukraine had received 10,000 Starlink terminals.

At the same time, the agreement confused Elon Musk, who began threatening that same year that will stop financial support for Starlink in Ukraine — because of the high costs for SpaceX. The billionaire also claimed that his satellites were not intended for military use and expressed fears of an «escalation of the conflict that could lead to World War III». Around the same time, Musk published his own «peace plan on Twitter, including by offering Ukraine to cede Crimea and re-conduct referendums in the regions occupied by the aggressor country.

Eventually, in 2023, the Pentagon signed a separate contract with SpaceX to provide satellite internet services for Ukraine for $23 million, the current extension brings the deal to almost $40 million in total. The US Department of Defense also has an agreement with Musk to launch military satellites.