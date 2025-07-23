People, horses and parkour. A new trailer for Mafia: The Old Country, which looks more and more like Uncharted

With each trailer, Mafia: The Old Country is getting further and further away from the classic «Mafia» — and more and more like Uncharted.

In the new video from Hangar 13, the protagonist Enzo Favaro receives instructions to the accompaniment of a pompous speech by a mafia man. In the best traditions of the Sicilian atmosphere, the guy does everything to join the mafia family after escaping from the mines. The video showed part of the gameplay: shootouts from hiding, stealth, knife fights, parkour on the roofs and horse chases in Sicily in the early 20th century. And all of this is set against the backdrop of vineyards, old stone mansions, dusty roads, and cypress trees.

The visuals and scenes clearly hint that the developers were inspired by Uncharted and Tomb Raider. In addition, the game styles are similar in that the fourth «Mafia» was made linear — without an open world, as in Mafia 3. Developers want to avoid criticism that accompanied the the previous part. The setting of the city of New Bordeaux was atmospheric, but there was a lack of activities outside the main campaign. And the experience was further spoiled by the lack of fast movement and boring tasks. That’s why the authors want to correct the mistakes of the past: more history, less scale.

Currently, Hangar 13 wants to reveal how the mafia structure, which we later saw in the United States, was born. In the previous trailer, we were shown how Enzo is assigned to capture the family’s enemy alive. Everything looked like a serious test for a newcomer, requiring stealth and firefighting skills.

The game will be released on August 8, 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source: Push