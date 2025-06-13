«People like a lion», or «The Web 2»: Israel destroys Iranian missile sites with hidden drones

In countering Iran, Israel has used the tactic of hiding drones in enemy territory, comparable to the Ukrainian operation «The Web».

However, the Middle Eastern country seems to have been preparing for Operation People Like Lions for even longer and more thoroughly. A representative of Israel’s security services told the publication The Times of Israel about the main details of its beginning.

In the course of many years of preparation for a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Israel built a drone base on its territory and organized the smuggling of precision weapons systems and commandos into the country. The preparations were carried out in close coordination between the Israeli Defense Forces and the Mossad intelligence service.

Mossad agents deployed a drone base in Iran, near Tehran. The drones were activated at night and struck the launchers of «surface-to-surface» missiles aimed at Israel.

Vehicles carrying weapons systems were also smuggled into the country. Mossad special forces deployed precision-guided missiles near air defense facilities in central Iran. These efforts led to the dominance of Israeli aircraft in the air.

«The operation relied on innovative thinking, bold planning, and the rapid application of advanced technology, special forces, and agents who operated in the heart of Iran, completely avoiding the attention of local intelligence,» the official said.

This is not the first covert operation by Israel with deep penetration into the enemy camp. Last year, everyone was stunned by massive explosions of pagers and other equipment of militants «Hezbollah» in Lebanon. Subsequently, Israeli intelligence services told the press about its preparation. Like Ukraine, Israel is confronting a much more numerous enemies, so it must also resort to more clever and mysterious actions.