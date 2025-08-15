Perovskite elements return 42% of the light in the room back to the socket

Chinese scientists have created photovoltaic systems for premises based on perovskite elements with a record efficiency of 42%.

The service life of the new elements under artificial lighting is 6 thousand hours. According to the developers, the long service life and efficiency make it possible to provide uninterrupted power supply to compact electronic devices and sensors.

Internal photovoltaic cells based on perovskite attract wide attention due to adjustable width of the prohibited zone and high no-load voltage. Chinese researchers have found that to improve stability, you can use hybrid-coupled self-organized monolayers.

According to the scientists, this approach plays a key role in improving the stability of internal photovoltaic cells. The combination of materials that make up these self-organized monolayers with different lengths of the carbon chain effectively increased the coverage area on indium oxide and tin substrates and enhanced the bonding energy between the monolayers and the substrate.

Optimized devices achieved record efficiency 42% conversion of photovoltaic energy in the room at an illumination level of 1 thousand lux. Based on the results of accelerated wear resistance tests, that simulated day/night cycles, with a variable light intensity from 2 thousand to 0 lux, the predicted service life of the T90 — of the final target device approached 6 thousand hours.

The developers note, that in the end, the indoor perovskite PV module for buildings demonstrated continuous and reliable operation through the use of integrated circuits. The researchers said that the successful combination of these systems with self-powered devices shows that they can work in real-world conditions.

The researchers have developed the first prototype of self-powered devices. The team successfully demonstrated the operation of a yellow LED powered by the module when illuminating a table lamp using a simple direct connection circuit.

The results of the study were published in the journal National Science Review

Source: Interesting Engineering