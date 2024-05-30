«Petrofan», chatbot scientist and astrologer — customized GPTs are now available to everyone, but with a query limit

OpenAI has provided free access to customized GPT — chatbots created by third-party developers based on ChatGPT with thematic functions (for example, those specializing exclusively in math or cooking borscht).

How notes The VergeIn addition to custom GPTs, the free access to functions was also opened, added from GPT-4o in early May — web replies, data analytics, charting, file uploads, etc. (previously available exclusively to paid users — ChatGPT Plus, Teams, and Enterprise).

At the same time, the number of requests is limited, and free ChatGPT users will not be able to create their own customized bots. However, third-party developers have created a bunch of bots to suit every taste, so you’ll definitely find something you like — besides the ones advertised by OpenAI on the GPT Store home page, you can use specifically Ukrainian bots (for example, version «Petrofan» from Ukrainian developers, all of whose responses are exclusively related to Poroshenko).

Earlier, OpenAI reported that is working on a new version of GPT (but did not specify whether it is GPT-5), and also creates a «Safety and Security Committee» (Safety and Security Committee) to investigate the risks associated with the new technology.