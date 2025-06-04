Phasmophobia will become a horror movie — the authors of «Paranormal Activity» took up the movie adaptation

A movie based on the survival horror game Phasmophobia will be released — Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are working on the film adaptation.

The developer Kinetic Games has announced that production has begun. According to the studio’s director and lead developer Daniel Knight, the project will be the «beginning of something really exciting» for the team.

«Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can’t wait to share more as the project develops», — says Knight.

There is currently no information about the plot or actors, as well as an approximate release date. We’ll have to wait for details, as the project is still at a very early stage. At least we know that Blumhouse and Atomic Monster — the authors of «The Conjuring», «Paranormal Activity», «Astral», have taken it on, M3GAN etc.

Perhaps the plot will focus on a group of people who, by their own free will or by chance, investigate paranormal phenomena and ghosts. This approach is familiar to the players of the original game, where there is no clearly defined plot. In Phasmophobia, players in co-op make their way through eerie locations and interact with ghosts to eventually escape alive.

Phasmophobia is not so well known among horror fans, but it has gathered a considerable fan base over the past five years. To maintain interest in the game, Kinetic Games is constantly updating the game — the latest Chronicle patch is due out in June with a redesigned level system, progressions, and rewards. The developers will bring back the Grafton location with an updated design and details, and a new map will be added later this year.

More announcements like this are expected in the future, as Blumhouse has set a course for video game adaptations after a huge success «Five Nights with Freddy». In the summer of 2023, the company’s founder Jason Bloom announced his intention to release more films based on games. In addition, the studios are already preparing another game adaptation — a movie based on Dead by Daylight in collaboration with Behavior Interactive. At the same time, Atomic Monster is developing a series based on Pacific Drive.

Source: Comicbook