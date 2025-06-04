Photoshop for Android with AI and layers: Adobe has opened a beta test

In most cases, mobile photo editors on Android are limited to simple filters and cropping. This is enough for the vast majority of users. But owners of devices with large screens (tablets or Chromebook) may want more. And now the real Photoshop has officially arrived on Android. Yes, not Express, not Touch, not just another semi-functional experiment, but almost full-fledged «Photoshop». And so far — free.

Mobile Photoshop for Android has most of the key tools familiar from the desktop version: masks, clone stamp, layer work, transformations, cropping, and even a number of tools based on generative AI. The interface seems minimalistic at first glance, but once you start working with layers or selections in —, the tools you need appear immediately.

One of the main emphases of the mobile app is its AI-powered generative capabilities. You can automatically select objects, remove elements from the frame, replace backgrounds, or add something new based on a text query. It works just like on a computer because it is processed through the same Adobe cloud service. And while this would have seemed like a revolution for a mobile app a year ago, competitors like Google’s Magic Editor are not far behind.

This is Adobe’s third (or maybe fourth, depending on how you count) attempt to bring Photoshop to smartphones. This time, it’s the most successful. The new app is much more powerful than the simplified one Photoshop Express or ancient Photoshop Touchwhich Adobe removed from stores years ago. If you’re not too confident with «Photoshop», the app has built-in tutorials — just click on the light bulb icon.

Of course, it would be overly optimistic to expect the mobile version to have all the features of the desktop Photoshop. For example, there are no filters at all, you can only crop by aspect ratio (not pixels), and contextual fill — «is still in development. Perhaps the most annoying thing is that to use the app, you need to log in to your account. Although this is quite predictable, given the upcoming monetization.

Adobe has not yet revealed what the paid model will look like. If it is similar to mobile Lightroom, basic functions will remain free, but generative tools that require resources will most likely «move» with a Creative Cloud subscription. And this means — from $20 per month (and yes, the price has recently been raised). But the subscription includes both desktop Photoshop and Lightroom.

It’s also unclear how long the free beta will last. If you want to try out mobile Photoshop for Android, don’t hesitate. The app is already available in Google Play (earlier this year, also the version for iPhone was released). The program works on most modern smartphones with Android 11 or later and at least 6 GB of RAM (— 8 GB is recommended). The application takes about 600 MB of memory.

Source: arstechnica