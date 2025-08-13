Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Johnny Depp will reprise the role of Jack Sparrow on one condition

The producer of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has revealed that Johnny Depp is ready to return to work with Disney and reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the new movie of the franchise. However, there is one and quite simple condition for this — a good script.

“If he likes the way the role is written, I think he would play it,» says Jerry Bruckheimer, commenting on the words that Depp is “open” to returning.

Of course, the statement is unofficial, but it’s a big step forward. Disney terminated its cooperation with Depp in 2018 after Amber Heard publicly accused him of violence in a Washington Post article. During the defamation case in 2022, Depp swore that he would not return to work with the studio “even for $300 million.” However, time and possibly the right script seem likely to change that belief.

Earlier, Bruckheimer said the new part of Pirates will be a rebootHowever, Sparrow will be present in the story. The script is currently being written by Jeff Nathanson, who replaced Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot. The latest version, according to the producer, has an “amazing” third act and is nearing completion.

Earlier there were also rumors about a female version of Pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie in the title role. But Bruckheimer did not mention her in his last interview.

The last time Depp played Jack Sparrow was in the 2017 movie Salazar’s Revenge. Since then, the actor has starred in a couple of low-budget films, while his latest project, Fashion, was shown at the San Sebastian Film Festival, but it does not seem to have had a wide worldwide release. Courts with Gerd Depp eventually managed to settleHowever, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the actor sadly referred to himself as “a crash test dummy for the MeToo movement.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has brought Disney about $4.5 billion in total: the first part of the series, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was released in 2003, and after grossing $653 million in the United States alone, the company decided to shoot two sequels at once using the back-to-back method. The new movie is to be the sixth in the series.

Source: EW, Word of Real