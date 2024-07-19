Pixel 9 Pro in all its glory: Google has published the official video of the smartphone

The last few days have been generous with leaks, which have been described by design or individual features of the upcoming Pixel 9 series smartphones. Google decided to join in and published an official video of the Pixel 9 Pro even before the official announcement.

In the video, the company showed a brief look at the Pixel 9 Pro. Most attention was paid to the camera. The company also announced that artificial intelligence and Gemini would be an important part of the device.

You can find more images of the Pixel 9 Pro in the Google Store. You can also sign up to receive information about this device there.

Recently published regulatory documents and other leaks suggest that Google is planning to introduce four new smartphones soon: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The new line is expected to be unveiled on August 13 during an event at Google’s headquarters in California.

Source: The Verge