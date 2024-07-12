Pixel 9 will be more expensive than its predecessors: prices in Europe exceed €2000

French edition Dealabs has announced European pricing for four upcoming Pixel 9 smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As in the case of Samsung’s recent foldable devices, Google’s devices will be more expensive than their Pixel 8 counterparts.

According to the leak, the base price of the Pixel 9 will start at €899 for the 128GB version and €999 for the 256GB model. Reportedly, the available colors are Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Cosmo (presumably pink), and Mojito (presumably green).

The Pixel 9 Pro model is expected to have the same size as the base version, but will have additional cameras. The price will start at €1099 for the 128 GB version, €1199 for the 256 GB version, and €1329 for the 512 GB version. For the top-end versions, colors will be limited to Obsidian and Hazel, while the variants with less storage will also have Porcelain and Cosmo body colors.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will be the successor to the Pixel 8 Pro in terms of size and will have other features like the Pixel 9 Pro. Prices start at €1199 for the 128GB configuration, €1299 for 256GB, €1429 for 512GB, and €1689 for 1TB. The color options are even more complicated: the 1 TB model is exclusive to Obsidian, the 128 GB and 512 GB models are also available in Porcelain and Hazel, and the 256 GB variant is unique to Pink.

Finally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the successor to the original Pixel Fold, is expected to cost €1899 for the 256GB version and €2029 for the 512GB version. Color options are limited to Obsidian and Porcelain.

So, if the leak is accurate, it points to a trend of rising prices for most of the Pixel 9 series models compared to their Pixel 8 line predecessors.

Source: gizmochina