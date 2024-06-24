Pixel smartphones will get Adaptive Thermal feature to solve overheating problems

Modern Android smartphones have built-in features designed to prevent the phone from overheating and being exposed to high temperatures. Users are alerted when a heat problem occurs, and Pixel smartphones slow down certain functions, such as charging speed, and in the event of overheating, the phone automatically shuts down to avoid serious damage. Now, the fight against overheating has been taken to the next level.

Google is developing a new feature for Pixel smartphones called Adaptive Thermal. It appeared in Device Health Service version 1.23.0.638152889. The update will provide more detailed information and will be more ready to take the necessary security measures. Users will receive an early notification «Phone needs to cool down», as well as notifications about slower performance.

The advance notification is activated by the battery health service when the phone temperature reaches 49 degrees Celsius. The user is advised to avoid exposing the smartphone to direct sunlight, close applications that require more processor power and battery power, such as games with intensive graphics.

The warning also includes a «See Care» button that will provide detailed information about the steps the phone’s operating system is currently taking to cool the device. The feature will suggest how users can help solve the problem. If you don’t want to receive advanced information, simply click the Got it button and the dialog box will close. If you select the «Learn More» option, the Google support page will open. The company will share tips on how users can help resolve the overheating issue.

The Adaptive Thermal feature checks every 5 minutes to see if the battery temperature needs to be lowered. When the device heats up to 52 degrees Celsius, the Pixel goes into emergency mode. If nothing helps and the heat continues, a dialog box appears when the temperature reaches 55 degrees Celsius, informing users that the phone will be turned off in 30 seconds due to unsafe temperature levels.

Detailed overheating warnings may not be released to Pixel devices in the public version, but instead may appear as a server-side update.

Source: wccftech