Pixel Tablet Pen — Google's stylus that didn't exist, but is now available for purchase

Unlike most modern tablets, the Google Pixel Tablet has never received its own line of official accessories that would expand its functionality. However, this does not mean that Google has not been working on such additions. According to a number of leaks, it was clear that the company was preparing a stylus called the Pixel Tablet Pen, but it was never officially presented. Nevertheless, today this stylus can be found on the Internet and bought on Amazon and other trading platforms.

At the end of last year, information appeared about the Pen for Pixel Tablet stylus, which was positioned as an official accessory for the Pixel Tablet. It has a model number GM0KF, a stylish minimalist design in light gray and cream shades, and a physical button that is supposed to interact with the software. The stylus works according to the USI 2.0 standard, which the Pixel Tablet has supported from day one.

Although Google has not officially released this accessory, it is clear that its production has begun — and units of these styluses are actively appearing on the market.

Today, the Pixel Tablet Pen can be found, for example, on the Chinese site Goofish, which sells original styluses in boxes with Google branding and the official name. The device is also available for sale on Amazon and other platforms. Sellers often do not use the exact name, but simply describe the stylus as a USI 2.0 model with the GM0KF number. However, they all look like the original Google stylus — with the Google logo on the button and the inscription Designed for Google. The price for this accessory is around $25, which is a very good deal, especially considering that an official Google accessory could cost much more.

How the Pixel Tablet Pen works

The stylus has a USB-C charging port with a status indicator, charges quickly and is instantly recognized by the tablet. Touch response is accurate and smooth, apps are responsive, and there are no compatibility issues. The physical button, unfortunately, does not currently perform any functions, but it can be used as a nice fidget spinner.

The history of this stylus is quite strange. Yes, Google usually has isolated cases when products don’t make it to the market. But to sell an unlaunched official accessory so massively is a unique case. Journalists, including ComputerWorld, also received this stylus and asked Google about it, but the company avoided commenting.

The future of the Pixel Tablet is still uncertainso it’s unlikely that we’ll hear any official explanations about the Pixel Tablet Pen. However, for users who want to improve their tablet experience, this offer is a chance to get an official Google accessory at a bargain price. If you’re interested, you should hurry up and buy it because the number of styluses is limited.

