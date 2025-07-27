Plan B for Lamborghini: a hybrid instead of an electric car Lanzador — emotions are more important than technology

Back in August 2023 Lamborghini presented the Lanzador concept. It was supposed to be the brand’s first production electric car. However, the model’s debut has already been postponed twice, first to 2028 and now to 2029. And now there’s a new twist: Lanzador may well become a hybrid, not a «pure» electric car. The reason — the decline in interest in expensive electric vehicles.

Lamborghini CEO Stefan Winkelmann told CarExpert about this in an interview. According to him, the company has not yet decided on the Lanzador’s powertrain, but a plug-in hybrid is one of the main options. Winkelmann emphasized that the main thing for the company is to create cars that people really want to buy.

He also confirmed that Lamborghini plans to use gasoline engines as long as environmental regulations allow it. And he added that synthetic fuels could be a chance for internal combustion engines if regulation in Europe gives the green light.

A separate thesis concerns the fact that emotions are no less important than speed and acceleration dynamics. It reads like a criticism of electric cars, which, although fast, do not provide the same emotions as, say, a roaring V12 engine at full speed.

As an example, Winkelmann mentioned Tesla Model S Plaid, which a few years ago outshone supercars on the highways and in drag races. Now it is almost unheard of, and sales of «large» Tesla (Model S, X, Cybertruck and Semi) in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to only 10394 units for all models combined.

Regarding the future of the Lamborghini line, the company was planning to launch an all-electric Urus SUV to replace its most popular car. But it changed its mind. And now the Urus will also become a plug-in hybrid to remain attractive to a wider audience.

The Urus is expected to move to the platform Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), which is already used in the new Audi A5, A6 and Q5. This is an updated version of the old MLB Evo, but with newer electronics borrowed from the Premium Platform Electric architecture.

In the more expensive segment, Lamborghini is working on the Temerario hybrid with a V8 engine and the Revuelto with a V12 engine. Both models are built on a platform developed exclusively for the brand. According to rumors, the new generation of the Audi R8 may also use it, which is likely to be presented in 2027 — as a 2028 model.

Lamborghini is also considering a rear-wheel-drive version of the Temerario with a lower share of electrification. But an all-gasoline version is unlikely.

