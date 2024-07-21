Players have not yet found all the secrets in The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, — developer

Assistant game director of the next Cyberpunk and head of Phantom Liberty Pawel Sasko says that The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 still have secrets and Easter eggs that players haven’t found.

Pawel Sasko spoke about this in the Flow Games podcast. When asked if there are any secrets left that fans can find in both games, Sasko said that «is pretty sure there are».

«I know of a few examples so far that I’ve never seen [found]. Players need a lot of time. Some of the Easter eggs and details that we hid in The Witcher 3 were found seven years later, only after we released the full edition. Only then did people find some things. We added new ones, but there are things that were always there».

Sasco explained that CD Projekt Red intentionally includes secrets that are so «perfect» because the community of players uses online databases, i.e. the experience of others, to look for them — so, the secrets have to be very well hidden. Even after saying that, it seems strange that over the years of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 players have not yet checked every stone.

Source: GamesRadar