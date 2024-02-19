Players rated Skull and Bones — Ubisoft’s new «AAAA game» on Metacritic dropped to 3/10

The pirated game Skull and Bones, which Ubisoft believes is so good that it is worth the $70 price tag and the «AAAA» mark, currently has the lowest user rating on Metacritic among games released in 2024. It’s even lower than Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

At the time of writing, 342 users have commented on Skull and Bones on Metacritic. Unfortunately for Ubisoft, 242 of them, or 71%, were negative, and 29 (8%) were — mixed.

Skull and Bones’ user rating of 3 points so far makes it the worst game in terms of user rating among games released in 2024, behind even Suicide Squad with a score of 3.7 points. Critics’ reviews are slightly better: Skull and Bones currently has a score of 64, placing it in 30th place out of 36 games released in 2024.

At the beginning of the month Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot defends Skull and Bones’ $70 price tag (for the console versions), insisting that it is a four-letter A game (big-budget blockbusters are usually called AAA). This arrogance came during Ubisoft’s fiscal year 2024 third quarter earnings conference call, where he was asked if it would be better to make Skull and Bones free to play, transmits TechSpot.

The launch of Skull and Bones has been postponed six times since its first announcement at E3 in 2017 — initial work on the game began in 2013. It is also reported that it went over budget and cost about $200 million.