POCO F6 and POCO F6 Pro are available for pre-order in Ukraine at a price starting from UAH 19 thousand

The new POCO F6 and POCO F6 Pro smartphones will soon be available in Ukraine. These new products are already available for pre-order.

POCO F6

POCO F6 is the first in the F-series to feature a CrystalRes display. The novelty is equipped with a 6.67-inch Flow AMOLED DotDisplay screen with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 2400 nits. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

A dual camera is available on the rear panel. It contains a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and EIS support. Users also have access to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera is 20-megapixel. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and supports 90W fast charging. An optional infrared port is available. The body is IP64-rated for protection against dust and moisture. The device has dimensions of 160.5×74.5×8 mm and weighs 179 g.

The POCO F6 smartphone is available in black, green and titanium colors and is priced at 18999 UAH for pre-order.

POCO F6 Pro

The POCO F6 Pro version has a 6.67-inch CrystalRes-Flow-AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits maximum brightness, and 3840 Hz PWM dimming. In this case, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is offered. The smartphone is available in 12+512 GB and 16 GB+1 TB memory configurations.

POCO F6 Pro’s camera is triple. In addition to the capabilities of the POCO F6 camera, a 2-megapixel macro module is additionally available here. The front camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. The battery of 5000 mAh with 120W fast charging support is responsible for the autonomy of the new device. This model has dimensions of 160.86×74.95×8.21 mm and weighs 209 g.

POCO F6 Pro is available for pre-order in black and white colors at a price starting at UAH 23,999.