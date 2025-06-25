Poco F7 is already in Ukraine: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 6500 mAh battery from 18 thousand UAH

Xiaomi has expanded its Poco F7 smartphone lineup by adding a base model. It complements the versions of Poco F7 Pro and Ultrathat were presented earlier. At the same time, even the basic smartphone of the series offers flagship-level characteristics.

Features of Poco F7

The Poco F7 smartphone has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772×1280 pixels. The panel provides a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. Thanks to its thin edges, the display occupies 94.23% of the front panel surface.

The device contains a new processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. It allows the smartphone to score over 2 million points in the AnTuTu test. The amount of RAM is 12 GB. Users can choose from configurations with 256 or 512 GB of storage. The chip is cooled by a 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop System with an area of 6000 mm2. This is the largest cooling system ever used in a Poco smartphone.

The rear panel has a dual camera. The main module contains a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, complemented by an optical image stabilization system and a 26 mm focal length lens. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module (15 mm).

The international version of Poco F7 uses a 6500 mAh battery. But in some markets, such as India, a version with a 7550 mAh battery will be released. In both cases, 90W fast charging is supported. It allows you to restore 80% of the battery charge in 30 minutes (for the global version). Reverse charging with a power of 22.5W is also supported.

The novelty has an aluminum frame and glass panels on both sides. The case provides IP68 protection, and the smartphone can even withstand pressure of up to 70 kg. The presented model is available in three colors: black, white, and a special Cyber Silver with a Snapdragon design. Among other features, a separate WildBoost 4.0 engine is mentioned, which provides a frequency of 120 Hz in demanding games such as Genshin Impact. Poco also introduced its first virtual avatar named Rydr.

Price

The new Poco F7 smartphone is available in 12/256 GB and 12/512 GB configurations with prices of $399/€449 and $449/€499 respectively. For first-time buyers, the prices are $339/€399 and $399/€449. The price of Poco F7 in Ukraine is 17999 UAH and 19999 UAH, respectively.

Source: gsmarena