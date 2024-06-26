Polestar 2 2025: extended range up to 659 km, additional equipment and customization options

Polestar is preparing to launch the Polestar 2 electric car for the 2025 model year. The updated fastback will offer new colors, an increased range and improved customization options.

The 2025 Polestar 2 will not have any significant design changes. However, buyers will be able to choose two new colors Vapour and Storm, as well as new 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels. These changes are designed to give the car a sportier look. The interior has been updated with Charcoal Nappa leather upholstery.

A much more interesting update is the extended range of the Polestar 2. The Long Range Single Motor model now boasts a range of up to 659 km (WLTP), while the European standard Single Motor variant, equipped with an updated 70 kWh CATL battery, can travel up to 554 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

At the same time, it has updated the option structure to align with the Polestar 3 and 4, giving customers more flexibility to personalize their electric vehicles. The Climate Pack, Pro Pack, Pilot Pack, Plus Pack and Performance Pack offer a range of additional features, from heated seats and steering wheel to advanced driver assistance and performance enhancements. Customers will be able to configure the car more flexibly according to their needs and preferences.

The updated Polestar 2 is currently being launched in Europe and Canada, with other markets to follow later in 2024.

Source: arenaev