Popular Anker power bank and Soundcore speaker recalled due to fire risk

Some Anker and Soundcore devices are being recalled due to a manufacturing defect that could cause fires. For example, Anker announced a recall of its Power Bank 321 battery (PowerCore 5K, A1112). At the same time, its Soundcore audio brand announced a recall of the A3102 Speaker in Black portable speaker.

Anker notes that the lithium-ion battery in these power banks can overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire.

The company has begun to notify customers who may own one of the affected devices by email. Owners of the affected devices can also check the serial numbers (printed on the bottom) to see if their units are subject to a recall: Power Bank 321, A3102 Speaker in Black.

Anker states that the problem only affects a small number of devices manufactured between March and April 2023. Additionally, the AnkerWork A3302 workplace conferencing device is also reported to be affected.

If you have one of these devices, the company recommends that you stop using it immediately and dispose of it properly at a facility that accepts lithium batteries.

It is worth heeding this advice to avoid negative consequences, such as what happened last week in the suburbs of Kyiv, when a man was burned as a result of a battery explosion.

Source: Engadget