Popular crypto wallet MetaMask launches its own stablecoin mUSD

New the trend for stablecoins did not pass by MetaMask. The popular cryptocurrency wallet from Ethereum studio Consensys has introduced MetaMask USD (mUSD), a native stablecoin. mUSD will be issued by Bridge, a stablecoin platform owned by Stripe. The exchange will take place via the M0 decentralized infrastructure.

The company added that mUSD will be fully backed by 1:1 “high-quality, highly liquid dollar-equivalent assets” with real-time transparency and cross-chain interoperability through the M0 liquidity network.

MetaMask USD is fully collateralized by US cash and short-term income-generating treasury bonds.” The launch is expected to take place this month.

In the meantime stablecoins reached a volume of almost $1 trillion after the adoption of the American GENIUS Act, a law regulating payment stablecoins.

Source: MetaMask