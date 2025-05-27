Popular DeFi platform Alpaca Finance will close after 4 years of operation

Alpaca Finance, a decentralized lending platform, has decided to close. This applies to all products. Alpaca Finance — the largest platform DeFi products on the BNB Chain and Fantom with high leverage.

«Looking back, we are incredibly proud of what Alpaca Finance has achieved. From becoming the top protocol on the BNB Chain to helping define leveraged farming in the early days of DeFi, our journey has only been made possible by the incredible support of our community,», — the project team said.

Alpaca Finance noted that their platform has survived many events, but depressed profitability and a downturn in crypto market activity have made their products less viable. The team even explored strategic ways of development, had merger and acquisition talks with other projects. Some negotiations had meaningful progress, but ultimately, as the market began to fall again in early 2025, these deals fell through.

In addition, the DeFi landscape has become more competitive, more saturated, and often favors large, capitalized players with new stockpiles of tokens to give away.

The recent delisting of ALPACA tokens from Binance was another major blow.

During the week, ALPACA tokens fell by 46.16% (to $0.1063), the market capitalization fell by 33.70% and is currently $16.12 million.

The Alpaca Finance interface will be available until December 31, 2025, with loans and borrowings to be closed by July 30, and all other positions by June 30.

Source: Medium