Positions worth $1.14 billion were liquidated on the crypto market, with one trader losing $201 million

Last night, Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities. As a result of the attack died Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, and physicist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi.

The political tension instantly dropped the price of bitcoin below $103 thousand, which pulled down altcoins and caused massive liquidations. Over the past 24 hours, 241,705 traders’ positions totaling $1.14 billion have been liquidated. Longs suffered the most.

The largest liquidation order occurred on Binance: BTCUSDT worth $201.31 million. The trader held a long position.

Binance, Bybit, and OKX exchanges are the leaders in terms of liquidations: 39.45%, 32.36%, and 11.37% of the total amount of liquidations, respectively.

Source: Coinglass