Possible Marvel and DC movie crossover, «Deadpool and Wolverine» will not be the last movie of the duo, — Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige has expressed cautious interest in the biggest possible superhero crossover: Marvel vs DC. Now is a good time to do so — the director of «Guardians of the Galaxy» James Gunn is the co-chairman of DC Studios.

«I think about it from time to time, like any fan would. I don’t know when it will happen or how it will happen. But we’ve been talking for too long for me to say: «Never! We can never do it». We will never say that there are no plans. I’ve seen unofficial pictures of Superman that look cool. So he’s focusing on that and we’re focusing on [«Deadpool and Wolverine»]»,” Feige told Collider.

Perhaps we shouldn’t expect Superman and Batman to collaborate with the Scarlet Witch or the Fantastic Four in the near future, but the studio head is interested in the idea. DC and Marvel have crossed paths in comic books many times, so there’s nothing impossible about a movie meeting.

But the duo of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds is the one to look forward to in the future. Kevin Feige says that «Deadpool and Wolverine» may not be the last joint project of the characters:

«It’s a definite thing: «Let’s get over it». But as we sit here talking and the movie comes out in a week… There was definitely a lot of discussion about: «This was fun, so what do we do next?».

As a reminder, «Deadpool and Wolverine» will be released in cinemas on July 26.

Source: Collider