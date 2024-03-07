Post-apocalyptic city-planning simulator Frostpunk 2 to be released on July 25

11 Bit Studios has announced the release date of the sequel to the Frostpunk game. During the Xbox Partners Showcase, the studio announced that Frostpunk 2 will be available for Windows PCs starting July 25. PC Game Pass subscribers will also be able to play it from the first day.

Frostpunk 2 will take place 30 years after the snowstorm that started the events of the first part. Now oil has become the main source of energy for society. Players will take on the role of the city’s leader and will have to manage its inhabitants, facing an increasingly harsh, icy climate. In the sequel, you will have to build large cities again, divided into districts, each of which serves a specific purpose. The oppressive atmosphere negatively affects the city’s inhabitants, causing internal quarrels as the survival instinct begins to weaken. Players will have to solve these problems, making unpopular decisions along the way. At the same time, they will encounter different factions of citizens whose ideals contradict their own.

The Standard and Deluxe editions are already available for pre-order on various digital platforms. The price is 835 and 1377 UAH, respectively. The game will have Ukrainian localization. The Digital Deluxe version provides beta access to parts of the game in April, exclusive access to the story mode 72 hours before the official release, includes 3 DLC that will be released after the release, a digital short story, an artbook, and the game’s soundtrack. Frostpunk 2 will also be released on consoles and later available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Source: Engadget