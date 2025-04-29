Powered by the Sun and without emissions: scientists have created a «eco-reactor» to convert CO₂ into fuel

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have developed a solar-powered reactor that captures CO₂ directly from the air and converts it into synthesis gas.

This synthesis gas is a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. It can be used as a key ingredient in the production of fuels, chemicals, and medicines. Unlike traditional methods CO₂ capture and storing it deep underground, the new reactor runs exclusively on solar energy and offers an environmentally friendly and profitable alternative.

«What if, instead of pumping carbon dioxide underground, we made something useful out of it? CO₂— is a harmful greenhouse gas, but it can also be converted into useful chemicals without contributing to global warming. If we were to produce these devices on a large scale, they could solve two problems at once: remove CO₂ from the atmosphere and create a clean alternative to fossil fuels», — notes one of the leading authors of the study Dr. Sayan Kar.

The reactor consists of a system with special filters that capture CO₂ from the air at night. During the day, sunlight heats the captured carbon dioxide by absorbing infrared radiation. At the same time semiconductor powder absorbs ultraviolet radiation, triggering a chemical reaction that converts CO₂on gas. A mirror on the reactor concentrates sunlight, increasing the efficiency of the process.

According to the head of the study, professor According to Erwin Reissner, this technology has great advantages over traditional methods of capturing and storing CO₂ . The scientist notes that methods of capturing and storing carbon dioxide are not only expensive and energy-consuming, they also serve as a justification for further burning of fossil fuels.

Currently, scientists are working on converting synthesis gas into liquid fuel that can be used for cars, airplanes and other vehicles without emitting additional CO₂ into the atmosphere. Scientists believe that the use of this type of reactor by private individuals is particularly promising, which will theoretically allow individuals to generate their own fuel.

The results of the study are published in the journal Nature

Source: ZME Science