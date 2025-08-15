"Predator" pushed Stephen King aside: "Running Man" will be released later than expected

The new film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “The Running Man” with Glenn Powell will be released later than expected. Дhe release date was shifted by a week so as not to “conflict” with the new Predator.

The premiere was originally scheduled for November 7, 2025, but the new date — November 14. Thus, the film will “miss” the “Predator: Wildlands” and will have greater access to IMAX screens.

“The Running Man” — is the second film adaptation of King’s novel of the same name, this time starring Glenn Powell. The plot centers around Ben Richards, a participant in a survival game that can bring him $1 billion.

“Ben, an ordinary working-class man, enters a deadly competition only because he needs money to save a sick child. His every move is televised, and Ben becomes a fan favorite and then a threat to an entire system that depends on watching people run for their lives.”

The rest of the cast includes Josh Brolin (competition producer Dan Killian), Colman Domingo (anchor Bobby Thompson), Lee Pace (hunter Evan McCown), Michael Cera (rebel Bradley, who helps Ben) and Katie O’Brien (a competitor). The film is directed by Edgar Wright (Ant-Man, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy) and co-written by Michael Bacall, reuniting with the team after Scott Pilgrim vs.

“Running Man is one of the very first books by Stephen King, written under his then pseudonym Richard Bachman and published in 1982. Five years later, the first film adaptation with Arnold Schwarzenegger was released.

The new version promises to be closer to King’s original storywhere host Bobby Thompson and competition producer Dan Killian will become separate characters, and Ben’s pursuit will take place across the United States and will not be limited to one specific region.

Likewise, It is interesting that the film adaptation with Powell has a somewhat “spooky” temporal connection with the original work, which was set in 2025.

“Running Man — is the sixth and last of King’s adaptations to be released in 2025. Previously released “Monkey”, “The Life of Chuck” and “Institute”, in turn — “Long walk” and “It: Welcome to Derry”.

Trailer (in Ukrainian)

Source: Deadline, IGN