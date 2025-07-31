Prices and all colors of Google Pixel 10 and Apple iPhone 17 are now online

It’s a new day, and a new leak about the upcoming Google Pixel 10 and Apple iPhone 17 smartphones has hit the web. As for the Pixel 10 series, the presentation is still almost a month away, and after previous originsIt seems that we already know almost everything about them: specifications, images, probable release date… And now — prices for the US and Canada.

Google Pixel 10 prices

This time, there will be no direct price increases. Except for the Pixel 10 Pro XL model. The fact is that Google has removed the basic version with 128 GB of storage, so the cheapest option is the 256 GB version. Its price hasn’t changed compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but if a user just needs the minimum version without extra gigabytes, they will still spend more than last year.

Prices for future smartphones are presented in the following table.

Version Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold 128 GB $799 $999 – – 256 GB $899 $1099 $1199 $1799 512 GB – $1219 $1319 $1919 1 TB – $1449 $1549 $2149

Google is also planning bonuses for customers:

Pixel 10: 6 months of free access to Google AI Pro, Fitbit Premium, and YouTube Premium.

Other models: a whole year with Google AI Pro and the same benefits with Fitbit and YouTube.

The Pixel 10 series received new branded color Moonstone. Only the basic version will differ from the rest.

iPhone 17 will rise in price

Apple has been holding back prices for several years, but this will change with the release of the iPhone 17 series. Despite the import duties that have been in place for a long time, the company kept the price of the iPhone 16. Now analysts predict a price increase of almost $50 for all models except the regular iPhone 17.

iPhone 17 Pro — $1049

iPhone 17 Pro Max — $1249

iPhone 17 Slim (which is likely to replace the iPhone 16 Plus) — $949

Apple explains this by rising component prices and the impact of tariffs. Interestingly, the iPhone Pro has been priced at $999 since 2019, so the increase is quite expected.

New colors of the iPhone 17

Together with live photos also released images of all iPhone 17 models in updated colors. These are just mockups, but they often give a fairly accurate idea of the final look of the devices. They were distributed by insider Sonny Dixon.

So, for the iPhone 17 and 17 Air models, the designers have prepared the following colors: light blue, white, gray, pink (previously — light purple), black, green.

At the same time, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have the following colors: black, navy blue, white, and bright orange.

The mockups also show the new location of the Apple logo on the Pro models. Rumors about this have been circulating for a long time.

Apple plans to present iPhone 17 smartphones in early September, but has not yet announced the exact date.

Source: gsmarena 1, 2, 3