Processor for $12,800: AMD Threadripper PRO 9995WX test in Geekbench

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX chip with 96 cores costs €12,300 in Europe and about $12,800 in the US.

AMD is expected to position its new multicore flagship significantly more expensive than its predecessor — its performance scales accordingly. According to internal benchmarks, Threadripper PRO 9995WX delivers a 20% increase over the 7995WX, making it the most powerful workstation chip on the market.

Threadripper PRO 9995WX is based on AMD Zen 5 architecture using TSMC’s 4nm process technology. The processor has 96 cores and supports 192 threads, operating at a base clock speed of 2.5 GHz and a boost speed of 5.4 GHz. The chip has a massive 384MB of L3 cache and is compatible with 2TB of DDR5-6400 ECC memory in an 8-channel configuration. It is designed for the sTR5 socket and WRX90 motherboards, offers 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and has a TDP of 350W.

Series Threadripper PRO 9000 is designed for high-performance workstations for content creators, artificial intelligence engineers, and process simulation. AMD has not yet announced the exact release date, but the processor was presented at Computex 2025 and is now available in stores. To build a system with such expensive components, it is probably better to turn to the pros rather than do as the hero of this story, who got into an adventure.

The test results found in the Geekbench 6.4 database show 2800 points in the single-core test and 30,170 points in the multi-core test. The first result shows almost no increase over its predecessor, but multi-core gives an average of 22% compared to Threadripper PRO 7995WX on Zen 4. Probably, this is exactly what AMD relied on when creating a chip for multi-threaded computing.

Source: VideoCardz