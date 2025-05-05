Processors of new Intel Xe3 Celestial graphics cards are already being tested on emulators

After release of Arc B580 and B570 graphics cards At the end of last year, Intel was preparing to release a new generation of devices. This is evidenced by information on the LinkedIn pages of the company’s employees. According to this information, Intel is well advanced in the development of its future Celestial series graphics cards based on the Xe3 architecture.

Intel is currently at the stage of modeling the hardware before the chips are produced. This means that the physical GPUs have not yet been manufactured, but the company has already created digital models of them based on the new Intel Xe3 architecture to check how everything works.

A number of Intel employee profiles indicate that they are involved in the development of the Celestial discrete GPU and the Intel Xe3 architecture:

«Developed low-level system software and drivers in C++ for Intel Nova Lake, Xeon6 (Diamond Rapids) processors, as well as for Celestial discrete GPU»

«Development of an IP code model for the Celestial discrete GPU: Created pre-silicon hardware models for IP power management in Intel Xe3 architecture (C/C++).»

These descriptions indicate that Intel is already testing the behavior of new GPUs before they are physically built. This is an important part of preparing for initial production.

It’s also worth noting that Intel’s Tom Petersen previously confirmed the completion of Xe3 development, implying that the company is now waiting for the first chip samples.

According to a Haze enthusiast, Intel has already reached an important verification stage, and trial production may begin soon. Now, most likely, chip emulation is taking place, when they simulate the operation of the future GPU on special systems to identify and correct deficiencies before the first «real» chip is created.

Initially, Intel planned that the GPU Battlemage will be designed for enthusiasts, and Celestial will be even more powerful and focused on the most demanding users – ultra-enthusiasts. But so far, Battlemage hasn’t performed as expected.

And yet, the main conclusion from the new data: Intel has not abandoned its plans to launch Celestial. It is not yet known how many models will be in the series, and whether they are intended for desktops, laptops, or both. This time, the company is much more cautious in sharing information than before.