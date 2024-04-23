Production of an eco-friendly €1200 RCYL bicycle made… of plastic has started

The igus:bike prototype appeared back in 2022. Now the bike with the new name RCYL is being put into production. The bicycle is made of recycled plastic, but it is obviously subject to similar recycling after its use.

The idea for the massive plastic came to Frank Blais, chairman of the German plastic company igus, while on vacation in Florida in 2009. In the United States, he noticed that rental bicycles had a very limited shelf life due to constant exposure to sand, wind, and salt water.

Although the frame, wheels, connecting rods, and bearings of the prototype were plastic, some components were still made of metal at the time. The team has since looked for ways to make more parts out of plastic. The renamed RCYL bicycle is now 92% plastic, with half of it coming from recycled plastic waste, including discarded fishing nets.

Durable plastic ball bearings require no lubrication. Non-plastic parts include disc brakes, tires, transmission belts, lighting, bolts, etc.

«We are now continuing to invest in research and development to increase the use of recycled plastic to 75% as soon as possible, and even 100% in the long term,» says Sven Turnhardt, Head of Sales and Marketing.

Currently, the partner company MTRL is producing the first 100 units before fulfilling pre-orders for approximately 1500 bikes. To reduce waiting times, igus is building its own production line for the bikes. Once the capacity is increased, the company intends to produce 10,000 bikes.

The initial production model weighs 17 kg and costs 1200 euros. This does not include the motor and battery, although igus:bike is planning an electric bike.

Source: New Atlas