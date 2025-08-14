PS Plus gets 11 more new games in August — including Mortal Kombat 1 and Marvel's Spider-Man

In August, PS Plus subscribers will receive 11 new games, of which we’ll tell you about 10. Below we’ll tell you why.

Among the most exciting projects on the list are Mortal Kombat 1 and Marvel’s Spider-Man. The latter is returning after disappearing from the service in April 2023. However, we will mention one of the games on the list because it is Russian. That’s the way it is. New releases will be in addition to the titles that were added to the catalog in early August.

At the same time, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will be able to try out a 5-hour trial version of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Plus, they will receive two classic PS1 games — Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. The classics are now available on PS4 and PS5.

List of PS Plus Extra and Premium games from August 19

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS5, PS4)

Sword of the Sea (PS5)

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS5, PS4)

Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS5, PS4)

Harold Halibut (PS5)

Coral Island (PS5)

List of PS Plus Premium games

Resident Evil 2 (PS1) — PS5, PS4

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (PS1) — PS5, PS4

It should be noted that in parallel, PS Store has announced a Gamescom sale with discounts of up to -90%. There you can find Bloodborne, Destiny 2, and hundreds of other games.

Source: Blog.PlayStation