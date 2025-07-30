PS Plus subscribers will receive three free games in August — including Lies of P

Sony has announced the list of August games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers — three games are available in total. The most notable project is Lies of P.

Titles can be added to your library from August 5 to September 1. They are available to all PlayStation Plus subscribers at the Essential and Premium levels: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

So, Lies of P — is a souls-like game inspired by the story of Pinocchio, but with a gloomy atmosphere, challenging combat mechanics, and a carefully crafted visual style. It was released in 2023 and has received good reviews among fans of the genre. The project recently received DLC called Overture, which has a level of difficulty for beginners. The game will be available on both PS5 and PS4.

The second is DayZ. This is an online survival game in a post-apocalyptic world where users have to avoid zombies and other players, collect resources, and fight for life. The project is only available on PS4, but players with PS5 can also run it thanks to backward compatibility.

The last one on the list is My Hero One’s Justice, which is essentially a 3D arena fighting game based on the popular anime My Hero Academia. The title was released back in 2018, is currently available on PS4, and works on PS5 due to backwards compatibility.

Also you can still add July games to the library until August 4 — Diablo 4, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant. Sony has also confirmed that starting in January 2026, it will no longer include PS4 games in PS Plus as a major part of monthly giveaways. The platform will focus on projects for PS5.

Source: PlayStation