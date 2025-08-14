PS Store Announces Gamescom Sale with Up to -90% Off — Bloodborne, Destiny 2, and More

Sony has launched a sale on the PS Store in honor of the annual Gamescom 2025 exhibition. This is a chance to pick up top titles at nice prices.

Gamescom 2025 starts next week, but in the meantime, players can find a lot of great deals. The promotion will last until August 27, while gamers in Cologne are testing new products at the exhibition. Probably, sale will be updated after the exhibition starts — in particular, after the Opening Night Live show with Jeff Keely, which is scheduled for August 19.

ITC has traditionally prepared a small selection of discounts that can be snatched up during the sale. This time, there will be two lists: cheaper games (up to ₴400) and more expensive ones (from ₴400).

Games from ₴400 on sale in the PS Store

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate — ₴1 035 (-30%)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Watch Dogs: Legion Bundle — ₴839 (-80%)

Empire of the Ants — ₴719 (-40%)

Alone in the Dark — ₴719 (-40%)

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection — ₴699 (-50%)

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled — ₴699 (-65%)

ARK: Survival Ascended — ₴674 (-50%)

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead — ₴569 (-40%)

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition — ₴509 (-80%)

Blasphemous 2 — ₴474 (-50%)

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition — ₴449 (-70%)

Dredge – Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴439 (-50%)

Games up to ₴400 on sale in the PS Store

The Crew Motorfest — ₴399 (-80%)

Dungeon Encounters — ₴399 (-60%)

Bloodborne — ₴324 (-50%)

Persona 5 — ₴269 (-85%)

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers — ₴259 (-60%)

Overcooked! 2 – Gourmet Edition — ₴239 (-80%)

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition — ₴229 (-90%)

A Way Out — ₴209 (-80%)

Battlefield 1 Revolution — ₴209 (-85%)

Alien: Isolation — ₴209 (-80%)

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark — ₴204 (-75%)

Bayonetta — ₴162 (-75%)

Unravel Two — ₴162 (-75%)

Battlefield 4 — ₴162 (-75%)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 — ₴143 (-80%)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — ₴142 (-85%)

Unravel — ₴134 (-75%)

It should be noted that at the same time, Steam is running sale of isometric games, where Disco Elysium, Wasteland, etc. are sold at discounts. And also continues festival of 4X strategies, which offers Civilization, Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Galactic Civilizations, and other titles.