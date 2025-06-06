PS Store discounts up to -90% in honor of Summer Game Fest — Sekiro, Crusader Kings and 3+ thousand more offers

The PS Store has launched a big sale — the Summer Game Fest special promotion continues, with more than 3,700 discounted offers.
There are fresh hits like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and NHL 25, and cult action games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dynasty Warriors: Origins. If you’ve been planning to update your library, it’s time to visit the Summer Game Fest. We have prepared a traditional small collection of interesting titles:
- Lies of P — ₴899 (-50 %)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — ₴206 (-90 %)
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins — ₴1 693 (-23 %)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — ₴1 819 (-30 %)
- NHL 25 — ₴719 (-70 %)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — ₴999 (-50 %)
- SILENT HILL 2 — ₴1 199 (-40 %)
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition — ₴549 (-75 %)
- DOOM Anthology — ₴559 (-65 %)
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴599 (-50 %)
- Actraiser Renaissance — ₴499 (-50 %)
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition — ₴2 099 (-30 %)
- Balan Wonderworld — ₴179 (-85 %)
- Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack — ₴1 325 (-80 %)
- Battlefield 5— ₴239 (-85 %)
- Battlefield Hardline— ₴119 (-80 %)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — ₴299 (-75 %)
- Classified: France 44 – Deluxe Edition — ₴599 (-50 %)
- Conan Exiles — ₴599 (-60 %)
- Contra Run & Gun Bundle — ₴1 230 (-34 %)
- Crash Team Rumble + Crash Bandicoot 4:— ₴1 201 (-55 %)
- Crusader Kings 3 — ₴599 (-60 %)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes — ₴131 (-89 %)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — ₴942 (-15 %)
- Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles — ₴599 (-75 %)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition — ₴499 (-50 %)
- Moss and Moss: Book 2 Bundle — ₴861 (-25 %)
The discounts are already in effect and will last until June 19. In addition, you can save even more by purchasing games with Nuuvem gift cards.
Source: PS Store
