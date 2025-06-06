News Games 06-06-2025 at 13:14 comment views icon

PS Store discounts up to -90% in honor of Summer Game Fest — Sekiro, Crusader Kings and 3+ thousand more offers

author avatar

Margarita Yuzyak

News writer

PS Store discounts up to -90% in honor of Summer Game Fest — Sekiro, Crusader Kings and 3+ thousand more offers

The PS Store has launched a big sale — the Summer Game Fest special promotion continues, with more than 3,700 discounted offers.

There are fresh hits like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and NHL 25, and cult action games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dynasty Warriors: Origins. If you’ve been planning to update your library, it’s time to visit the Summer Game Fest. We have prepared a traditional small collection of interesting titles:

  • Lies of P — ₴899 (-50 %)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 — ₴206 (-90 %)
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins — ₴1 693 (-23 %)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — ₴1 819 (-30 %)
  • NHL 25 — ₴719 (-70 %)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — ₴999 (-50 %)
  • SILENT HILL 2 — ₴1 199 (-40 %)
  • Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition — ₴549 (-75 %)
  • DOOM Anthology — ₴559 (-65 %)
  • Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴599 (-50 %)
  • Actraiser Renaissance — ₴499 (-50 %)
  • Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition — ₴2 099 (-30 %)
  • Balan Wonderworld — ₴179 (-85 %)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack — ₴1 325 (-80 %)
  • Battlefield 5— ₴239 (-85 %)
  • Battlefield Hardline— ₴119 (-80 %)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — ₴299 (-75 %)
  • Classified: France 44 – Deluxe Edition — ₴599 (-50 %)
  • Conan Exiles — ₴599 (-60 %)
  • Contra Run & Gun Bundle — ₴1 230 (-34 %)
  • Crash Team Rumble + Crash Bandicoot 4:— ₴1 201 (-55 %)
  • Crusader Kings 3 — ₴599 (-60 %)
  • Lego Marvel Super Heroes  — ₴131 (-89 %)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — ₴942 (-15 %)
  • Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles — ₴599 (-75 %)
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition — ₴499 (-50 %)
  • Moss and Moss: Book 2 Bundle — ₴861 (-25 %)

The discounts are already in effect and will last until June 19. In addition, you can save even more by purchasing games with Nuuvem gift cards.

Source: PS Store



Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send