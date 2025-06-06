PS Store discounts up to -90% in honor of Summer Game Fest — Sekiro, Crusader Kings and 3+ thousand more offers

The PS Store has launched a big sale — the Summer Game Fest special promotion continues, with more than 3,700 discounted offers.

There are fresh hits like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and NHL 25, and cult action games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Dynasty Warriors: Origins. If you’ve been planning to update your library, it’s time to visit the Summer Game Fest. We have prepared a traditional small collection of interesting titles:

Lies of P — ₴899 (-50 %)

Mortal Kombat 11 — ₴206 (-90 %)

Dynasty Warriors: Origins — ₴1 693 (-23 %)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth — ₴1 819 (-30 %)

NHL 25 — ₴719 (-70 %)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — ₴999 (-50 %)

SILENT HILL 2 — ₴1 199 (-40 %)

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition — ₴549 (-75 %)

DOOM Anthology — ₴559 (-65 %)

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition — ₴599 (-50 %)

Actraiser Renaissance — ₴499 (-50 %)

Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition — ₴2 099 (-30 %)

Balan Wonderworld — ₴179 (-85 %)

Assassin’s Creed Mythology pack — ₴1 325 (-80 %)

Battlefield 5— ₴239 (-85 %)

Battlefield Hardline— ₴119 (-80 %)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — ₴299 (-75 %)

Classified: France 44 – Deluxe Edition — ₴599 (-50 %)

Conan Exiles — ₴599 (-60 %)

Contra Run & Gun Bundle — ₴1 230 (-34 %)

Crash Team Rumble + Crash Bandicoot 4:— ₴1 201 (-55 %)

Crusader Kings 3 — ₴599 (-60 %)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes — ₴131 (-89 %)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — ₴942 (-15 %)

Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles — ₴599 (-75 %)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition — ₴499 (-50 %)

Moss and Moss: Book 2 Bundle — ₴861 (-25 %)

The discounts are already in effect and will last until June 19. In addition, you can save even more by purchasing games with Nuuvem gift cards.

Source: PS Store