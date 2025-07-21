PS Store is giving away two cult game trilogies for only $6 — ten times less than the regular price

During a large-scale sale on the PS Store, two cult game trilogies received generous discounts. Now, the legendary hits of the past years can be purchased at a price that is ten times lower.

The offer is valid for PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, and PS5 Pro — both builds work through backwards compatibility. The discount is 90%, but it will be active only until July 31. After that, the price of each collection will rise again to the standard $60. The discounted collection includes Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Batman: Arkham Collection. Both builds do not have a native version for PS5, but are fully supported on the new generation.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes all three parts of the original series: Mass Effect (2007), Mass Effect 2 (2010), and Mass Effect 3 (2012), as well as more than 40 DLC — with new graphics, improved gameplay, and 4K support. The trilogy can be snatched up for just ₴220, while the regular price is ₴2,190.

Batman: Arkham Collection includes Arkham Asylum (2009), Arkham City (2011), and Arkham Knight (2015). The trilogy does not include Arkham Origins (2013), but includes the main storyline, supplemented by DLC and completely improved graphics. It usually costs ₴1,790, but the regional price is currently ₴179.90.

For $6, players get dozens of hours of gameplay: Mass Effect Legendary Edition is designed for 60-140 hours depending on the style of play, and Batman: Arkham Collection — for 40-130 hours. Moreover, the projects are warmly received by the gaming community, so it is quite a good deal to take a trilogy with a bunch of DLC

The collections are available on the PlayStation Store right now. The promotion will last until July 31, after which prices will return to the full $60 for each trilogy. At the same time, a large summer sale in the PS Store, for which we have prepared a list of games with cheaper and more expensive ones.