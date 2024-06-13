PS5 owners will be able to join Discord calls directly from their console – Sony has released an update

Sony is improving Discord integration on PS5 so that users can join voice calls directly from the console. Support for Discord on PS5 currently requires users to manually transfer a call to the console using the Discord app on their mobile phone or PC. However, with the update, Discord integrates directly into the PS5 panel so that you can quickly select a DM server or group.

You’ll soon be able to join Discord voice chats directly from your PS5 console 🎧 The update is gradually rolling out over the coming weeks, starting in Japan/Asia: https://t.co/kcJtWAYOLB pic.twitter.com/KGOFSauZvH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 13, 2024

The update is rolling out gradually over the coming weeks, starting with PS5 owners in Japan and Asia, followed by Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and then the United States and Canada. Users will need to update their PS5 to the latest system software to get this new Discord integration. They will also need to link their PlayStation Network account to their Discord account.

«To get started, select the Discord tab in the Game Base in the PS5 Control Center and choose the Discord server or DM group you want to join,» explains Sabrina Meditz, Senior Director of Product Management for the PlayStation Platform. «Next, select the voice channel you want to join. This will show you more details, such as who is already in the channel. You’ll also receive a notification on your PS5 console when you’re called by another Discord user, allowing you to join immediately».

This PS5 update puts the Discord experience almost on par with what Microsoft offers for Xbox. Microsoft first offered Discord support on Xbox in July 2022 for testers, and then released the improved experience without the need for a phone in November 2022.

Next week, Sony will also introduce the ability to share your PlayStation Network profile on any messaging app or social network. This feature generates a share link or QR code so that people can easily add the user as a friend.

Source: The Verge