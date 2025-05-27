Pulsar Feinmann mouse gets a Noctua fan for the palm of your hand

Sellers of gaming accessories periodically create new devices, and sometimes they come up with very unusual solutions. One of them is a mouse with a built-in fan that will literally help you cool down during hot gaming battles. This experimental device introduced Pulsar in cooperation with the well-known fan manufacturer Noctua.

Pulsar Feinmann — is a familiar model of a lightweight mouse for esports, but now it has received an interesting update. A 4×4 cm Noctua fan has been installed inside the case, which blows through your palm while you play. It’s not just a cool gadget — this solution will be a lifesaver for players who often sweat, making it difficult to control the mouse at crucial moments of matches.

We’re thrilled to unveil our latest collaboration with Noctua — the Feinmann, now equipped with a 4x4cm Noctua fan inside.@Noctua_at Renowned for their exceptional cooling performance and ultra-quiet operation, Noctua sets the gold standard in thermal engineering. Now, your… pic.twitter.com/mgK5zfJvSt — Pulsar Gaming Gears (@PulsarGears) May 20, 2025

Previous similar experiments have already happenedbut this mouse is the first to use Noctua’s signature fans — quiet, efficient, and recognizable by its brown and beige color. The fan fits perfectly into the Feinmann case, as it has a large perforated surface, which already makes the mouse very light. Yes, the mouse won’t immediately elevate you to the Radiant rank in the Valorantbut dry hands definitely don’t hurt.

The new Pulsar Feinmann is a mouse for eSports, so it has serious specs: a sensor with a resolution of up to 32,000 DPI and a sampling rate of —8000 Hz. Due to the additional fan, the weight has increased to 65 grams, and the battery life is about 10-11 hours. So far, this is a prototype that was shown at Computex 2025, but the device is expected to hit the market by the end of the year.

The standard version of the Feinmann costs $179.95, so the model with a fan is likely to be even more expensive. But for those who hunt not only for victories, but also for comfort — this can be a dream mouse.

Source: engadget