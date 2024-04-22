Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus «processor» in Geekbench 6 in Microsoft Surface Pro 10 laptop

The Snapdragon X Elite processor will not be the only one in Qualcomm’s new lineup for computers. One of these chips may be the Snapdragon X Plus, a laptop with which recently appeared in Geekbench 6. As reported by Windows Latesthe will receive a laptop Microsoft Surface Pro 10which will also have a Snapdragon X Elite variant. It is also possible that the Surface Pro 10 will use the X Plus, and the Surface Laptop 6 will get the X Elite.

As reported by Windows Central Earlier, Microsoft is working on two products with Snapdragon X: Surface Pro 10 with OLED display and Surface Laptop 6. Thanks to the new Geekbench results, some of the Snapdragon X Plus characteristics have become known.

The Snapdragon X Plus has 10 cores (6 performance and 4 energy-efficient) compared to the X Elite’s 12 cores, meaning it’s a less powerful processor for mid-range devices. It was spotted in a 16GB RAM device identified as OEMMN OEMMN running Windows 11 24H2.

Processor characteristics

Power plan — balanced

Processor — Snapdragon X Plus – X1P64100 – Qualcomm Oryon

Identifier — ARMv8 (64-bit) Family 8 Model 1 Revision 201

Topology — 1 processor, 10 cores in two clusters, 6 and 4 cores.

Base frequency — 3.62 GHz

The list of future Surface product codenames is known. OEMSA — Surface Laptop SE, OEMML — Surface Laptop, OEMBR — Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X, and OEMMN — Surface Pro 10. A Geekbench leak suggests that the Surface Pro 10 (OEMMN) may come in two variants: Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. It also seems that the base variant of the laptop will have at least 16 GB of RAM, which may indicate that Microsoft is abandoning the basic 8 GB in the Surface lineup.

Earlier, Qualcomm announced an event dedicated to Snapdragon X the day after tomorrow, April 24. Perhaps more information about the new processors will be available then.