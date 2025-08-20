Quentin Tarantino deliberately filmed The Hateful Eight in a "bitter cold" to speed up the work

In a new interview, Walton Goggins shared some interesting details about his long-standing collaboration with Quentin Tarantino. It turns out that at the time of filming the western The Hateful Eight, the director deliberately chose “extremely cold weather” to speed up the production process.

The Hateful Eight is set in Wyoming a few years after the Civil War. Eight people seeking shelter during a snowstorm find themselves in a store whose owners have disappeared. They will have to spend several days there until the storm subsides, and at the same time determine which of them is an accomplice of a criminal sentenced to death.

The film’s interior scenes were shot at Red Studios in Hollywood, while the exterior scenes were shot on a ranch near Telluride, Colorado. The film won a Golden Globe for Best Original Score and an Oscar for Best Music. Kurt Russell (John Ruth), Samuel L. Jackson (Major Marcus Warren) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Daisy) took on the lead roles. Goggins played Chris “Sheriff” Mannix.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Goggins said that Tarantino deliberately chose “extremely cold weather” for filming in order to speed up production. The actor calls the conditions “horrific” and “deadly cold,” and even recalls how Russell started “going crazy with the cold and talking to the chair.”

“It was the coldest site I’ve ever worked on. It was colder than the entire state of Colorado. But when we got to the studio, Quentin said: “You know, I’m going to make it freezing here, too, just to make it faster.” He himself was wearing thicker and thicker jackets every day and was warm, while we were freezing to death. The conditions were terrible. One day I saw Kurt Russell talking to a chair. That’s how exhausted and crazy we were while working on this movie.”

Both Russell and Jackson have already commented on the difficult filming conditions. Both admitted that they had worked in the cold before, but usually had the opportunity to warm up at least from time to time. This was not the case with The Hateful Eight.

“The Hateful Eight faced many challenges before it hit theaters. Before the blizzard that physically tested the cast and crew, the film’s script was leaked online, and Tarantino almost abandoned the project. When they arrived in Colorado for production, the weather was fine, but there was no snow. They used artificial snow, but it melted pretty quickly, so filming was suspended in anticipation of a storm. Despite all this, the 2015 western thriller turned out to be a unique addition to the genre and received a lot of prestigious awards.

Goggins is currently one of the main stars of the TV series Fallout, which will return with the second season on Prime Video on December 17. The first footage and trailer promised us to show the background of his character Gulknown as Cooper Howard before the war.

Source: ScreenRant