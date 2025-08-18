Quentin Tarantino names three of his best films — and "the one he was born to make"

Even Quentin Tarantino has a “favorite Tarantino movie”. In fact, in his last interview, the director named three at once, and gave each one special praise.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite, Inglourious Basterds is my best,” the director said in the podcast The Church of Tarantino. “But I think Kill Bill is the best movie Quentin ever made, and no one else could have made it. Every element of it is like tentacles pulled out of my imagination, my identity, my love, my passion, and my obsession. I think this is the movie I was born to make.”

The director added that Inglourious Basterds received the “best screenplay” of his career, while The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow immediately behind:

“However, there is an aspect of The Hateful Eight that I think is probably my best directing of my own material, which is that the material is written and it’s solid. I don’t have to create it, like in Kill Bill, it’s right there. And I think it’s my best directing of my own material.”

Notice that Tarantino lists three films he made in the 21st century. There is no mention of Pulp Fiction or Reservoir Dogs. In the interview, he admits that there were some shots in those two works that were “rookie mistakes.”

“Both of these films were just amateurish bullshit because I didn’t know what the hell I was doing. I’m not proud of that. I think they’re fantastic, of course, but I’m a professional now, and I was a fucking novice then.”

Despite Tarantino’s love for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a spinoff of the movie “The Adventures of Cliff Booth” will be directed by David Fincher. In another interview, Quentin explained that he turned down the project because the idea of his “10th and last movie” will be a sequel, “did not arouse his enthusiasm”. It is worth noting that Tarantino wrote the script for the sequel himself and, according to rumors, it is also rumored to be his own, sold to Netflix for $20 million

“I like the script, but it feels like I’m going down a path I’ve already been down,” says Quentin. “It just disappointed me a little bit. In this last movie, I don’t know what I’m doing again. I have to be in uncharted territory.”

We would like to remind you that earlier Tarantino praised the TV series “News”, recognizing Aaron Sorkin as “the best dialogue writer” in Hollywood, and Netflix horror hit, which, according to the director, “has no competitors” in the genre.

Source: Word of Real, Variety