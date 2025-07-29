Race Festival — The Crew, Hot Wheels, and others with up to 90% discounts on Steam

Steam has launched a new themed event dedicated to the world of racing — Steam Racing Fest, which will last until August 4.

This festival brings together a wide variety of genres — from driving arcades to realistic car simulators. Many of them are available with generous discounts. According to the organizers, the event offers titles about «cars, motorcycles, horses, and much more» — everyone will find something interesting to their taste.

Among the most notable games that are profitable to buy:

In addition to discounts, players can find various demos of upcoming releases and several VR projects. Perhaps this time indie developers will get lucky again and become millionaires for half a minute.