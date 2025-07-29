Race Festival — The Crew, Hot Wheels, and others with up to 90% discounts on Steam

Steam has launched a new themed event dedicated to the world of racing — Steam Racing Fest, which will last until August 4.
This festival brings together a wide variety of genres — from driving arcades to realistic car simulators. Many of them are available with generous discounts. According to the organizers, the event offers titles about «cars, motorcycles, horses, and much more» — everyone will find something interesting to their taste.
Among the most notable games that are profitable to buy:
- The Crew Motorfest — ₴303 (-80%)
- Need for Speed Unbound — ₴118 (-93%)
- Riders Republic — ₴86 (-90%)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged — ₴224 (-85%)
- Fling to the Finish — ₴75 (-80%)
- Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing — ₴419 (-30%)
- Assetto Corsa EVO — ₴249 (-75%)
- JDM: Japanese Drift Master — ₴674 (-25%)
- Wreckfest 2 — ₴480 (-20%)
- Descenders — ₴82 (-75%)
- Art of Rally — ₴257 (-50%)
- FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage Collector’s Edition — ₴179 (-70%)
- Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition — ₴444 (-40%)
- Road Redemption — ₴41 (-85%)
- The Karters 2: Turbo Charged — ₴480 (-20%)
- Retro Rally — ₴18 (-76%)
- Slackers – Carts of Glory — ₴199 (-30%)
- Parking Garage Rally Circuit — ₴112 (-50%)
- Ridge Racer Unbounded Full Pack — ₴45 (-80%)
- Crumple Zone — ₴59 (-70%)
- Rush Rally 3 — ₴97 (-70%)
- Buy Super Woden GP 2 — ₴30 (-199%)
In addition to discounts, players can find various demos of upcoming releases and several VR projects. Perhaps this time indie developers will get lucky again and become millionaires for half a minute.
