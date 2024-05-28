Rada approves fines for sexual insults on the Internet — up to UAH 2700 or correctional labor

From now on, Ukraine can be fined for offensive sexual expressions sent via messengers — according to the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada by Law No. 8329 in connection with the ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

The law amends the Code of Administrative Offenses and introduces penalties for sexual violence through verbal or non-verbal communication (messages on the Internet or in messengers, etc.). Such offenders will be fined from UAH 1,360 to 2,720 or punished with community service or correctional labor.

Any violence against a person on the basis of gender, as well as stereotypical ideas about the social role of men and women that caused harm to physical or psychological health, will be punishable by fines of UAH 1700 to 3400, or by community service for 20 to 40 hours, or by correctional labor for up to one month with a 20% deduction of earnings.

Istanbul Convention — an international agreement of the Council of Europe that criminalizes and prevents violence against women and protects victims. It covers domestic violence, sexual violence, honor killings and other crimes justified by «honor», female genital mutilation, forced sterilization, abortion and marriage, stalking and other gender-based violence. Ukraine signed the Convention on November 7, 2011, and ratified it on June 20, 2022