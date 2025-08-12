Rambo's Vietnam prequel has found a young replacement for Stallone — and it's not Ryan Gosling

The new film in Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo series — is a prequel to 1982’s First Blood, which will tell the story of the character’s origin and cover the events during the Vietnam War.

According to Deadline, Noah Centineo was cast as the young John Rambo, Despite previous rumors about Ryan Gosling, which promoted for the role by Stallone himself. Previously, the actor starred in the TV series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Blackmail, and in the future he is to play in Street Fighter movie adaptations by Legendary, along with Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji.

The prequel, tentatively titled John Rambo, will be directed by Yalmari Helander (war thriller Immortal, 2022), and written by Rory Gaines and Sohrab Noshirvani (TV series A Spy Among Friends, 2022). Sylvester Stallone, who recently turned 79, is not involved in the project.

“We are thrilled to present a new chapter in the Rambo legacy. This project is a tribute to one of the greatest franchises in film history that will appeal to longtime fans and new audiences alike,” says Jonathan Junger, president of Millennium, which is producing the prequel. “With Yalmarie Helander at the helm, we’ve found the perfect director to deliver an exciting, action-packed movie.”

The filming of John Rambo is expected to start in Thailand in early 2026.

“I’ve been a huge Rambo fan since I was 11 years old. It’s so surreal to be in a situation where I can make my own movie about the character,” says Helander. “The chain of events that led me here makes my entire childhood make sense in a fantastic way. I can’t wait to bring the greatest action hero back to the big screen where he belongs.”

Rambo is one of the most famous action heroes in American cinema. The character was created by David Morell in his novel First Blood, and in 1982 Stallone brought the Green Beret veteran to life on screen. In total, the franchise has released five films that have grossed more than $800 million at the global box office. The previous project in 2019, titled The Last Blood, produced by Millennium and Sly Balboa, earned $92 million.